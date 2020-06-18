UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports 6 New Coronavirus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:15 PM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) Thailand on Thursday announced six new coronavirus infections and no new deaths, bringing its total to 3,141 confirmed cases, of which 58 were fatalities, reported Reuters.

''The new cases were quarantined Thais returning from abroad,'' Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre, told the agency.

Thailand has eased many of its restrictions and has recorded no new local transmissions for 24 days in a row, while 2,997 patients have recovered.

