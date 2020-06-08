Thailand reports 7 COVID-19 new cases

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) Thailand confirmed seven new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections and no new deaths on Monday, with the new cases found in quarantine, taking the country to two weeks without a local transmission.

"Thailand has reported 77 cases in the past 14 days and all were contained after being imported from overseas," Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, told Reuters.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,119, with 58 deaths.