UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports 7 COVID-19 New Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

Thailand reports 7 COVID-19 new cases

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) Thailand confirmed seven new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections and no new deaths on Monday, with the new cases found in quarantine, taking the country to two weeks without a local transmission.

"Thailand has reported 77 cases in the past 14 days and all were contained after being imported from overseas," Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, told Reuters.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,119, with 58 deaths.

Related Topics

Thailand All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two were people killed and 13 others injured in Ka ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 2, 067 deaths with 103,671 cases ..

31 minutes ago

Mastercard brings Roster of Digital Priceless Expe ..

33 minutes ago

Kuwait to reopen mosques in some areas after three ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE will reinvent itself and can emer ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 June 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.