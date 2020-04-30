Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) Thailand on Thursday reported seven new coronavirus cases but no new deaths, taking its tally to 2,954 cases while fatalities remained at 54 since the outbreak began in January.

Reuters quoted Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, as saying "Nearly 91% of patients have recovered and gone home, leaving 213 still in the hospital."