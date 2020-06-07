UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports Eight New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) Thailand on Sunday reported eight new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, taking its total to 3,112 infections and 58 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

Reuters quoted a spokesperson for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre as saying that the new cases had returned from overseas and were in quarantine, where most of Thailand's recent cases have been detected.

Thailand has recorded no new local virus transmissions for 13 days in a row, added Reuters.

Your Thoughts and Comments

