Thailand reports five new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) Thailand reported five new coronavirus cases but no deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 3,009 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in the country in January.

Reuters quoted Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, as saying that of the new cases reported on Sunday, two were linked to previous cases and three had travelled abroad.

"Slowing numbers of new cases have prompted Thailand to allow some businesses to reopen after weeks of semi-lockdown," added Reuters.