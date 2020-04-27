UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports Nine New Coronavirus Cases, One New Death

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) Thailand on Monday reported nine new coronavirus cases and one death, bringing the country's total infections to 2,931 cases and 52 fatalities.

Reuters quoted Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, as saying that it is the first time since the outbreak started in January that there have been no new local transmissions reported in Bangkok.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, 2,609 patients have recovered and gone home.

