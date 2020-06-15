Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Thailand on Monday reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,135 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities.

"It is the second time in five days that no cases were reported and marked 21 days without a local transmission," Reuters said, noting that there are 2,987 patients who have recovered.