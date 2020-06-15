UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports No New Coronavirus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 02:15 PM

Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Thailand on Monday reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,135 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities.

"It is the second time in five days that no cases were reported and marked 21 days without a local transmission," Reuters said, noting that there are 2,987 patients who have recovered.

Related Topics

Thailand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from South Korea ..

45 minutes ago

58 minutes ago

Rehabilitation of Golen Gol Water Supply Scheme st ..

47 minutes ago

Russia's FSB Detains Teen Planning Attack on Schoo ..

47 minutes ago

Police nets drug peddler, recovers marijuana

47 minutes ago

Education department Attock starts distribution of ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.