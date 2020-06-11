UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports No New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths

Thu 11th June 2020

Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) Thailand on Thursday reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,125 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities.

"It was the first time in nearly three weeks that no cases were reported and the 17th day without a local transmission," said Reuters, noting that all recent cases have been found in quarantine among Thais returning from abroad.

There are 2,987 patients who have recovered, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.

