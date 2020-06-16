UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports No New Coronavirus Cases Or Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:45 AM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) Thailand on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths and marked 22 successive days without a domestic transmission, said Reuters.

The country has recorded a total 58 deaths related to COVID-19 among some 3,135 confirmed cases, of which 2,993 patients have recovered.

It was the third time in six days that no cases were reported. All recent cases have been found in quarantine among Thais returning from abroad, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre, the agency added.

