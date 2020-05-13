Thailand reports no new COVID-19 cases for first time since March 9

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) Thailand, the first country outside China to discover a case of the new coronavirus, reported no new daily cases for the first time in two months on Wednesday as the government considered easing more restrictions on businesses, Reuters reported.

"We all can be relieved but not complacent," said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

"We need to continue with the main measures ... wash hands, practice social distancing and wear masks," he said.

Thailand detected its first coronavirus case, a tourist from China on 13th January. Since then it has recorded a total of 3,017 infections and 56 deaths.

Last week, as the number of new cases fell, some of those restrictions were lifted, with businesses such as hair salons and pet groomers allowed to open.

The government is considering reopening shopping malls next week. It is expected to meet on Friday to decide on the easing of measures.