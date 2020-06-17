UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports No New Domestic Coronavirus Cases For 23 Successive Days

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:45 PM

Thailand reports no new domestic coronavirus cases for 23 successive days

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Thailand on Wednesday announced no new coronavirus infections or deaths, marking 23 successive days without a domestic transmission.

"The country has recorded a total 58 deaths related to COVID-19 among 3,135 confirmed cases, of which 2,996 patients have recovered," Reuters quoted Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre, as saying.

Wednesday is the third consecutive day that no cases were reported. All recent cases have been found among Thais in quarantine after returning from abroad.

