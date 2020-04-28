UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports Seven New Coronavirus Cases, Two New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Thailand reports seven new coronavirus cases, two new deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) Thailand on Tuesday reported seven more coronavirus cases and two new deaths, bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak began in January to 2,938 cases and 54 fatalities.

Reuters quoted Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, as saying that of the new cases, five were linked to previous cases, one had no known links to old cases and another is under investigation.

Since the outbreak began, 2,652 patients have recovered and gone home.

