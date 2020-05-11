Thailand reports six new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) Thailand reported six new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing its total to 3,015 cases since the outbreak began in January.

"The new cases were all in Thailand's southern provinces, including four on the tourist island of Phuket and one each in Narathiwat and Yala provinces," Reuters quoted Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, as saying.

Reuters added that the death toll remained at 56, while 2,796 patients have recovered.