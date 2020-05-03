Thailand reports three new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) Thailand announced on Sunday three new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, as the country started lifting restrictions on some businesses and aspects of life, Reuters has reported.

The new infections marked the lowest number since early March, just before the country started reporting clusters and tolls started rising.

Thailand has seen a total of 2,969 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths since the outbreak began in January.