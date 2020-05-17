Thailand reports three new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Thailand reported three additional cases of the new coronavirus on Sunday, bringing its total cases to 3,028 as the country eases local restrictions and re-opens malls and department stores, Reuters reported.

"The three new cases, detected in state quarantine, were students returning from overseas," a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said.

Thailand has reported a total of 2,856 recoveries, 56 deaths and 116 patients were still being treated.