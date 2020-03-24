UrduPoint.com
Thailand To Declare State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

Thailand to declare state of emergency due to coronavirus

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) Thailand's prime minister has announced a state of emergency starting on Thursday to curb the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, the German press agency, dpa, said Tuesday.

"The state of emergency will include a combination of legal force and requests for cooperation," Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said in a televised address today.

He said people would be asked to stay at home and the measures would be enforced in areas where there is a risk of the virus spreading, adding that further measures would be discussed after the official declaration on Thursday.

