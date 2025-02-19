Thales International to establish radar manufacturing facility in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Pascale Sourisse, President and CEO Thales International, said that the Group, specialised aerospace, space, defence to security & transportation, is set to launch a strategic project to establish a radar manufacturing facility in the UAE. This facility will serve as a platform to meet the country's needs and export to global markets.

In remarks to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Sourisse added that Thales continues to discuss new projects with relevant entities in the UAE, including the development of advanced solutions in aircraft, communication systems, and radars in line with the country’s strategic plans to enhance its defence readiness and reliance on advanced technology.

The UAE serves as a strategic hub for the company’s operations in the region, she said, noting that Thales aims to leverage the country’s location and advanced capabilities to support export projects to global markets, thereby strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional hub for advanced defence and technological industries.