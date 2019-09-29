UrduPoint.com
Thani Al Zeyoudi Attends Armenian Embassy's Reception On National Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 10:15 PM

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Armenian Embassy's reception on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, attended Sunday a reception hosted by the Armenian Ambassador to the UAE, Mher Mkrtumyan, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The event, organised at the InterContinental Abu Dhabi, was attended by Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi; Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of Visits Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; top officials; heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic mission accredited to the UAE, a number of businesspersons and members of the Armenian community in the country.

In his speech on the occasion, the Armenian Ambassador hailed the wise policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the strong relations between the two countries.

He highlighted UAE's achievements in all domains and emphasised his country's desire to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

