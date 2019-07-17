UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thani Al Zeyoudi Attends Bastille Day Ceremony At French Consulate In Dubai

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:15 PM

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Bastille Day ceremony at French Consulate in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, attended a ceremony held by the French Consulate in Dubai to celebrate the annual Bastille Day on 14th July.

The reception, which was held at the Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City, was also attended by Sheikh Juma Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum, Ludovic Pouille, Ambassador of France to the UAE, and Diab Farhan Al Rashidi, Consul-General of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Regions and Dean of the Consular Corps, along with accredited consuls in the country, members of the French community and senior figures.

Raja Rabia, Consul-General of France in Dubai and the Northern Regions, praised the strong relations between the UAE and France, noting that special pavilions are being prepared for France’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Pouille valued the cooperation between the UAE and France in the areas of defence, culture, tourism, education, health, the environment, renewable energy, technology and Artificial Intelligence.

Related Topics

Technology Education France UAE Kuwait Dubai July 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Speaker of Yemeni House of Representatives praises ..

19 minutes ago

FAB reports record H1 net profit of AED 6.3 billio ..

34 minutes ago

Next START Treaty Must Link Control Over Offensive ..

4 minutes ago

One killed, five injured in separate incidents in ..

4 minutes ago

Public trust on police improving due to friendly c ..

4 minutes ago

Ankara in Touch With Baghdad Over Killing of Turki ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.