Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Bastille Day ceremony at French Consulate in Dubai

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, attended a ceremony held by the French Consulate in Dubai to celebrate the annual Bastille Day on 14th July.

The reception, which was held at the Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City, was also attended by Sheikh Juma Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum, Ludovic Pouille, Ambassador of France to the UAE, and Diab Farhan Al Rashidi, Consul-General of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Regions and Dean of the Consular Corps, along with accredited consuls in the country, members of the French community and senior figures.

Raja Rabia, Consul-General of France in Dubai and the Northern Regions, praised the strong relations between the UAE and France, noting that special pavilions are being prepared for France’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Pouille valued the cooperation between the UAE and France in the areas of defence, culture, tourism, education, health, the environment, renewable energy, technology and Artificial Intelligence.