Thani Al Zeyoudi Attends Korean Embassy's Ceremony On National Day

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:15 PM

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy's ceremony on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, attended Wednesday a reception hosted by South Korean Ambassador to the UAE, Kwon Yongwoo on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The event, held at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi, was attended by Ahmed Al Hai Al Hamli, Director of the East Asia and Pacific; Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of the Visits Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the country; senior officials, dignitaries, and members of the Korean community in the country.

In his speech on the occasion, the Korean Ambassador hailed the cooperation and friendship ties between the UAE and South Korea which have witnessed unwavering development in the past forty years in various field, particularly in trade, investment, green energy and medical treatment.

He said, "The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Korea last February provided a tremendous boost to our bilateral partnership and cooperation."

He went on to say that Korea and the UAE entered into the Special Strategic Partnership in 2018 on the occasion of the state visit to the UAE by President Moon Jae-in. "The pace of cooperation between our two countries has been accelerating in all important areas ever since," he noted.

