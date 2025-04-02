Open Menu

Thani Al-Zeyoudi Emphasises Role Of Scientific Research In Shaping Future Industries At TRENDS Dialogue Session

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future industries at TRENDS dialogue session

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, highlighted the importance of scientific research in building a sustainable economy and strengthening the innovation ecosystem in the UAE.

At a dialogue session held during his visit to TRENDS Research & Advisory, he emphasised the role of education and development in empowering youth to become future leaders.

The session, which was attended by researchers from TRENDS, explored opportunities for cooperation, the role of research in supporting economic development, and enhancing the UAE's global competitiveness.

During the discussion, Dr. Al-Zeyoudi explored ways to strengthen partnerships between research institutions and government entities, stressing that innovation and continuous training are fundamental to achieving the UAE’s vision for the future. He also underscored the importance of knowledge exchange and expertise-sharing to ensure sustained progress and leadership across sectors.

