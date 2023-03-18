UrduPoint.com

Thani Al Zeyoudi launches UAE-Georgia Business Forum in Tbilisi to boost trade and investment ahead of CEPA

TBLISI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2023) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, led on Friday a UAE delegation of more than 30 business leaders on a visit to the Republic of Georgia, during which they participated in the first ever UAE-Georgia Business Forum in Tbilisi to promote bilateral investment and trade opportunities and private-sector collaboration.

The forum was inaugurated by Dr. Al Zeyoudi and Levan Davichihvili, Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, and attended by senior officials and leading representatives of the business communities in both countries.

Addressing the Forum, Dr. Al Zeyoudi heralded the new chapter in the countries’ relationship and pointed to greater trade and investment flows that both sides can now look forward to. “Over the last six months, the UAE and Georgia have been committed to pursuing a deeper, stronger partnership, to accelerate bilateral trade, boost investment and develop opportunities in priority sectors such as artificial intelligence, agriculture, tourism, transportation, energy and climate change. We have certainly laid strong foundations, sharing non-oil bilateral trade of AED1.7 billion (US$468 million) in 2022, which is 110 percent more than 2021. It is now important we create a platform for private-sector collaboration, in particular to enable startups and entrepreneurs to benefit from new markets.”

He highlighted the UAE’s beneficial investment climate that can offer Georgian enterprises a supportive ecosystem as well as unrivalled global connectivity to enable them to scale and expand. He highlighted the Ministry’s NextGenFDI initiative, which is offering a package of market-entry incentives – including fast-track businesses licensing, bulk visa issuance and access to banking – to companies operating in new economic sectors such as advanced technology, artificial intelligence, robotics and fintech.

On the sidelines of the UAE-Georgia Business Forum, Dr. Al Zeyoudi met with a number of ministers and officials in the Georgian government, beginning with a bilateral meeting with Davichihvili and Ilia Darsiashvili, Georgia's Minister of Foreign Affairs. The two sides discussed the roadmap for the CEPA and pressed for more joint economic and commercial cooperation.

Al Zeyoudi also held discussions with Ottar Shamioga, Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture of Georgia, to discuss food security and renewable energy projects, and Irakli Karsiladze, Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia, to pursue investment opportunities in logistics and energy.

In addition to Dr. Al Zeyoudi, the UAE delegation to Georgia included Ahmed Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Georgia; Rashid Abdul Karim Al Balushi, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED); Juma Muhammad Al Kait, Assistant Under-Secretary for International Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy; Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Deputy Chairman of the board of Directors of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Jamal Jarwan, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Investors Abroad, and a number of representatives of Federal and local government agencies, businessmen and the private sector.

