UrduPoint.com

Thani Al Zeyoudi Leads UAE Delegation To Kazan Forum 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Thani Al Zeyoudi leads UAE delegation to Kazan Forum 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2023) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, has led a UAE delegation of government officials to Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan.

During the visit, Al Zeyoudi held a series of meetings with ministers and representatives of the business community, and delivered a speech at the “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2023”, an event aimed at strengthening cooperation between Russia and members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

During the meetings, Al Zeyoudi discussed the prospects for collaboration in areas of common interest, especially trade, investment and climate mitigation issues.

At the Forum, Zeyoudi delivered opening remarks at a networking roundtable designed to stimulate investment between the Arab countries and Russia. He highlighted how the UAE is now one of the leading global destinations for foreign direct investment and that initiatives such as NextGenFDI is helping to establish a diversified knowledge economy. He also spoke during a session on the north-south trade corridor and its role in facilitating intra-regional trade.

Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi also held bilateral talks with several government ministers and senior officials, focusing on the current economic landscape, areas of mutual interest and opportunities for investment – particularly in key sectors such as fintech and renewable energy.

Al Zeyoudi emphasised the UAE’s desire to strengthen relations with emerging economies in Central Asia, which offer a range of exciting investment opportunities. “We are always looking to explore new markets, and the KazanForum provided an important platform to meet with representatives of Central Asian nations and find areas of mutual benefit – particularly in key sectors such as energy transition and food security.

This is a region rich in potential with long-standing connections to the UAE and a natural market for our investors and exporters.”

During his visit, Al Zeyoudi also met Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of Commerce of Pakistan, to discuss explore ways to enhance trade and investment between the two countries, notably in areas of mutual interest including logistics and transport.

Al Zeyoudi was joined by a delegation of senior officials including Hamad Rashed Alhebsi, Deputy Head of Mission in UAE Embassy in Moscow; Dr. Farah Ali Al Zarooni, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Standards and Regulations Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dawood Al Shezawi, CEO of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM); Rashed Ahmed Al Teneiji, Director of Trade Promotion Department at the Ministry of Economy; Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Al Yamahi, Board Member of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Tareq Mohamed Ebraheim al Hanaee, Board Member of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Khalid Al Marzooqi, Vice President of International Business Development at the KEZAD Group; Raj Jit Singh Wallia, Deputy CFO at DP World Head Office; Sergey Chemarda, Corporate Finance and Business Development board member at DP World Russia FZCO; Valeriya Grabovskaya, Commercial Expert at KEZAD Group; and Abdelaziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director for Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Russia UAE Sharjah Visit Farah Kazan Chamber Market Commerce Event Government Industry Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Ideology of Pakistan more sacred, powerful than wi ..

Ideology of Pakistan more sacred, powerful than wicked intent of Imran Niazi: Pr ..

1 minute ago
 US Inflation Still High But Interest Rates Need No ..

US Inflation Still High But Interest Rates Need Not Rise as Much as Expected - P ..

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian counterpart discuss st ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian counterpart discuss strategic partnership over phone

57 minutes ago
 Russian Gas Helping Maintain Stability in Transnis ..

Russian Gas Helping Maintain Stability in Transnistria - Moldovan Interior Minis ..

1 hour ago
 US Creating New Navy Cell to Rapidly Respond to Co ..

US Creating New Navy Cell to Rapidly Respond to Contingencies in Ukraine, Taiwan ..

1 hour ago
 8 killed, 1,267 injured in 1,215 accidents in Punj ..

8 killed, 1,267 injured in 1,215 accidents in Punjab

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.