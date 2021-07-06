UrduPoint.com
Thani Al Zeyoudi Meets Minister Of Economic Development Of Montenegro

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 09:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, highlighted the solid bilateral economic ties between the UAE and Montenegro, noting that the two countries have a distinguished partnership covering economic, commercial, cultural and tourism areas, supported by their leaderships.

This came during his meeting with Jakov Milatović, Minister of Economic Development of Montenegro, which was held at the headquarters of the ministry in Dubai.

During the meeting, the sides agreed to strengthen their collaboration in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, renewable energy, transport, entrepreneurship, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), innovation, sciences, creative industries and tourism. They also decided to establish a joint business council.

The sides also expressed their keenness to enhance trade and diversify their economic collaboration, highlighting the importance of increasing visits of official and commercial delegations and creating business and investment opportunities.

Al Zeyoudi presented key trade indicators between the two countries, noting that UAE’s exports to Montenegro in the same year witnessed a 110 percent increase, and in 2020, the total value of their trade was over US$31.

3 million, making the UAE Montenegro’s largest trade partner in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

He also elaborated on the UAE’s efforts to accelerate recovery through a general economic plan managed by the Ministry of Economy and its local and international partners.

Milatović highlighted the profound ties between the two countries and their keenness to establish a joint business council to boost their economic partnership, as well as his admiration for the UAE’s successful economic model and overall development.

The sides agreed to encourage business owners and entrepreneurs from both countries to explore opportunities in their markets, as well as exchange expertise, draft a programme to increase their trade in agricultural and food products. They also agreed to encourage public and private entities in their countries to explore investment opportunities, especially in the fields of land and maritime transport and logistics.

