Thani Al Zeyoudi opens City Center Almaza in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Dr. Sahar Nasr, Minister of Investment and International Cooperation of Egypt, today opened Egypt's City Center Almaza, constructed as part of the Egyptian Free Zones Investment System with total investments of EGP9.5 billion.

Al Zeyoudi, currently visiting the Egyptian capital, hailed the bilateral relations with Egypt as an exemplar for longstanding partnerships across various fronts, particularly in areas of green economy and protection of the environment.

The opening ceremony was attended by Nabila Makram, Minister of State for Migration and Egyptian Affairs Abroad, Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed Hassan, Advisor to the Egyptian President for Urban Planning, Mohamed Abdel Wahab, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, Alain Bejjani, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Group, and Ziauddin Yahya, Regional Chairman and Managing Director of the Majid Al Futtaim Real Estate Group.

City Centre Almaza is the fourth Majid Al Futtaim shopping mall in Egypt that comprises retail, leisure, food, and beverage options for the whole family.

Ghaith Shocair, Chief Executive Officer of Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said, "City Centre Almaza marks the next step in our growth strategy for Egypt as we increase the size of our shopping malls business in Egypt by almost 30 percent.

Shocair added that City Centre Almaza is a shopping, food, and entertainment hub spanning over 100,000 square meters.

"The mall includes more than 260 stores that have dedicated nearly 10 percent of its space to entertainment. In addition to hosting East Cairo’s first ever VOX Cinemas (16 screens), visitors can also enjoy Magic Planet, indoor ride games, and attractions venue, Gravity Code which is an indoor trampoline park and an Ignite sports center," he stated.

He further noted that the mall includes Carrefour hypermarket of two football pitches introducing – for the first time in Egypt – new innovations that enhance the customer experience, as well as exclusive amenities and services including free Wi-Fi, valet service, lounge, and over 4,000 parking spaces.

City Centre Almaza is the latest addition to Majid Al Futtaim shopping malls portfolio now totaling four properties in Egypt, including Mall of Egypt, City Centre Maadi, and City Centre Alexandria.

For her part, Dr. Sahar Nasr, said that the project is classified as an investment zone belonging to the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, highlighting the success stories achieved by Emirati investments in Egypt valued at US$7.2 billion, in partnership with 1,165 Egyptian companies.