Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 4th February, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Chairman of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), has visited Globalpharma, a leading pharmaceutical company in the UAE, to discuss ways to strengthen the country’s pharmaceutical sector and boost the competitiveness of local products.

Accompanied by Dr.

Fatima Al Kaabi, General Manager of EDE, Dr. Zeyoudi toured Globalpharma facilities and reviewed the company’s latest production plans. The visit is part of EDE’s ongoing efforts to support the UAE’s pharmaceutical industry and its ambition to establish the country as a regional and global hub for pharmaceutical innovation.



During the visit, Dr. Zeyoudi was briefed about the company’s efforts to expand its product lines and strengthen its leading position in the sector. He also reviewed its latest pharmaceutical products, which target diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, gastrointestinal disorders, as well as bone diseases.

Al Zeyoudi stressed that the establishment is committed to strengthening the UAE’s pharmaceutical industry and reinforcing national healthcare security.

"The pharmaceutical sector plays a fundamental role in ensuring the sustainability of medical products, enhancing healthcare resilience, and realising the UAE’s vision of leadership in all sectors including the health and pharmaceutical sector.

Additionally, it helps diversify the national economy and support the UAE’s efforts to attract global investments,” Al Zeyoudi said.

Hie added: “This visit is part of our ongoing efforts to drive sustainable growth in the pharmaceutical sector and strengthen strategic collaboration with national companies to accelerate innovation and deliver sustainable healthcare solutions.



Through adopting advanced technologies, we aim to enhance manufacturing and distribution processes, develop innovative medical products and treatments that meet community needs, and bolster pharmaceutical and health security in the UAE.

We are committed to improving quality of life and fostering sustainable economic growth.”

For his part, Mohammed Saeed Al-Raqbani, General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries & Masharie and board Director of Globalpharma, expressed his appreciation for the visit by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, and Dr.

Fatima Al Kaabi, emphasising that it reflects the importance of public-private collaboration in advancing the UAE’s pharmaceutical sector.

