The 50th Year: Ambassadors highlight leading development strategy, ambitious future vision

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) Over the past five decades, the UAE has adopted a unique development strategy that enabled it to accomplish leading achievements in all areas.

As the country celebrates the Union’s golden jubilee, it aims to achieve global leadership in all sectors through an ambitious future vision.

In their exclusive statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), several UAE Ambassadors abroad stressed that the country’s achievements in the area of development over the past 50 years are the outcome of the vision of its leadership and hard work, noting that the UAE has become a land of opportunities and a home for all talents and entrepreneurs.

Dr. Ahmed Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India, said that the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations showcase a journey full of achievements, whose foundations were established by the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the Founding Fathers, and supported by the country’s leadership.

The UAE’s journey of success is advancing towards the future with unlimited ambition and determination, he added, while pointing out that the country has accomplished many achievements in all areas, locally, regionally and globally. He also cited the establishment of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and the Hope Probe’s successful journey to Mars as two pioneering examples of international leadership, enabling the country to attain advanced positions in many indices in world competitiveness reports.

Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, said that the country is a unique example to be followed for development and promoting the values of peace and stability while affirming that the UAE relies on ambitious development strategies that focus on the establishment of an economy based on knowledge and innovation.

It has also accomplished leading international successes in several vital sectors, including space sciences, peaceful nuclear energy, clean and renewable energy and aviation technologies, as well as overachieved in the telecommunications and information technology sectors compared to other countries, he added.

Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, stated that the country, since its establishment, has believed in the importance of international cooperation to attain the highest levels of development, adding that the country’s diplomatic journey, which aims to establish strong bilateral ties with other countries in line with the vision of the country’s leadership has served and fulfilled the people’s aspirations for development and prosperity by accomplishing many historic achievements, such as the hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai that will be held in a few months.

The world admires the UAE, as it is a country of development, innovation and opportunities, he added, noting that due to its leadership and its welcoming and open people, it has overcome numerous challenges.

The UAE has a vision for predicting the future and related challenges, he further added, stressing that the country’s priorities are in line with these challenges, and it prioritises key sectors such as food security and health developments, as well as technology and innovation.

The UAE’s diplomacy focuses on strengthening its cooperation with other countries in various vital sectors, including food security, health, trade and agriculture, as well as renewable energy, while promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence to ensure a safer future, he affirmed.

Abdulla Ali Ateeq Al Subousi, UAE Ambassador to Australia, said that the UAE’s development is an extraordinary experience to be emulated by other countries and was achieved through devotion and hard work.

The world considers the UAE a country of stability and tolerance, and it is a preferred destination for those seeking better opportunities due to its business-friendly environment and its leadership in innovation, he added.

Emirati diplomacy has played a major and influential role in supporting the country’s efforts to achieve leading overall successes.