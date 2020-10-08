‘The Bankers Programme’ to contribute towards development of future bankers across UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) The Human Resources Authority, HRA, has announced that the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, ADCB, today entered into an agreement to collaborate on ‘The Bankers Programme’ and become a strategic partner alongside the HRA and the Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, Academy.

The ‘Bankers Programme’ is a leading educative initiative that aims to contribute towards the development of future bankers across the UAE and ultimately augment the nation’s robust banking and financial systems.

Championed by the HRA, ADGM academy and ADCB will work alongside these entities to establish an educational platform for banking services, enhance the skill and talent amongst UAE nationals across Abu Dhabi and wider UAE region, and integrate them within the banking sector through "The Bankers Programme".

Paralleling the partnership inked earlier this month, the new agreement aims to strengthen strategic cooperation between the entities, reinforce ADGM Academy’s financial services educational platform and promote a continuous exchange of information and knowledge within the banking sector, relating to the development of financial education and talent development.

"This agreement will reinforce employment opportunities for Emiratis within the financial and banking sector through the enrolment of job seekers in specialised courses administered by ADGM Academy and enabling our partner from the local banks and ADCB, to later recruit them as part of their workforce. The HRA will oversee and facilitate the selection and appointment process of national talents through enrolling them in ADGM Academy’s courses, serving as a key strategic partner to the HRA, in an effort to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global financial centre."

As part of the agreement, the signing entities will propose a comprehensive educational system for banking services, define expected outcomes and present a timeline for each outcome. ADCB will work with ADGM Academy to define the training needs for the programme, while the HRA will provide ADGM Academy with a database of Emirati graduates whom are currently seeking employment.

In return, ADCB will support in the training process and will provide employment opportunities based on its human capital requirements. HRA, ADGM Academy and ADCB will also work towards reinforcing their shared objectives, promoting public-private sector partnerships and support the development process across the Emirate.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouie, Managing Director of ADGM Academy, said, "We are pleased to join forces with ADCB on ‘The Bankers’ Programme’ as we aim to leverage our strategic partnerships to fortify the UAE’s talent pool and educative repute. ADGM and ADGM Academy have continuously placed the financial services sector at the fore of our strategic offerings as we look to contribute to the UAE’s ongoing efforts in this regard."

Ali Darwish, Group Head of Human Resources at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, said, "This is an important initiative because further development of a progressive banking industry, driven by highly qualified professionals, is central to the long-term vitality of the UAE economy. ADCB Group is a strong proponent of UAE national talent and is proud to have achieved Emiratisation rates that are among the highest in the sector."

ADGM Academy and the HRA previously partnered in February 2019 to train over 90 UAE nationals with the most advanced global skills in auditing and accounting. As part of the HRA’s ongoing initiatives, the programme aims to meet the growing demand for jobs in various economic sectors, in an effort to reinforce the pillars of a knowledge-based economy, including financial management, auditing and accounting, in line with Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan 21 accelerator programme.

The programme also aims to provide new jobs for UAE nationals in support of the HRA’s strategic goals, facilitated by various public-private partnerships across all sectors, in an effort to improve the quality of services provided to UAE citizens. The programme was established in line with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious visions for the Emirate, specifically towards enhancing integration between all government and private agencies to better serve citizens.