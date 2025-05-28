The Big Heart Foundation inaugurates reconstructed ERT Centre at St. George Hospital in Beirut

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a global humanitarian organisation based in Sharjah, has inaugurated the newly reconstructed and expanded Emergency and Trauma Unit at the Saint George Hospital University Medical Centre (SGHUMC) in Beirut.

Funded by a US$2.36 million (AED8.7 million) contribution from TBHF’s “Salam Beirut” campaign, the project has reconstructed facilities in Lebanon’s oldest and most revered medical institution, severely damaged in the catastrophic 2020 Beirut Port explosion. The inauguration signifies an important step in restoring critical healthcare access for thousands, and underscores the power of international solidarity in crisis response.

The reconstructed unit now boasts state-of-the-art medical equipment, expanded capacity, enhanced trauma care facilities, and a new paediatric section; enabling SGHUMC to operate at full capacity for the first time since the blast. Expected to serve over 40,000 patients annually, the facility is a significant step forward in strengthening Beirut’s healthcare capabilities.

The Port of Beirut explosion claimed over 150 lives, injured thousands, and displaced nearly 300,000 residents; and among the hardest-hit institutions was SGHUMC, a 147-year-old pillar of Lebanon's healthcare system, which sustained extensive structural and operational damage.

Sharjah’s response, following the compassionate and visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of TBHF, and UNHCR’s first Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, TBHF launched the “Salam Beirut” campaign, raising over AED30 million to aid recovery efforts. The reconstruction of SGHUMC’s Emergency and Trauma (ERT) Centre has been one of the major accomplishments of the campaign.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by His Eminence Metropolitan Elias Audi, Archbishop of Beirut and its Dependencies; Mariam Al Hammadi, Member of the Advisory board of TBHF; Alya Al Musaiebi, Director of TBHF; Dr. Marwan Najjar, SGHUMC Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Salah Chouairi, SGHUMC Chief Medical Officer.

The event was also attended by other important figureheads from both TBHF and SGHUMC as well as healthcare leaders, diplomats, and regional partners.

At the inauguration ceremony, Alya Al Musaiebi reaffirmed Sharjah’s long-term friendship with Lebanon, praising the strength of its people.

“This initiative carries a message of love and solidarity from Sharjah, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and our Chairperson, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher, to the people of Lebanon who have always faced adversity with resilience and pride”, she noted.

TBHF Director continued, “The reconstructed and expanded ERT Centre at SGHUMC symbolizes our belief that humanitarian work must be meaningful, long-term, and grounded in the dignity of those we serve. The devastation caused by the Port of Beirut explosion was not just structural—it was deeply human, and our response through 'Salam Beirut' was committed to investing in systems that give people back not just services, but stability and self-worth. Today, we are not simply inaugurating a project; we are standing beside a community and investing in its future.”

Dr. Joseph Wehbe, Chief of Staff and Head of the Emergency and Trauma Centre at Saint George University Hospital, said, “The rehabilitation, restoration, and expansion of the Emergency and Trauma Unit marks a moment of great pride for everyone at Saint George University Hospital. The hospital was among the most severely affected institutions by the tragic explosion that rocked the Port of Beirut, resulting in a complete shutdown for the first time since its founding in 1878. Despite the magnitude of the disaster, our determination never wavered. Through the dedication and perseverance of our medical and administrative teams, we managed to resume operations via a temporary emergency unit within a record time of just two weeks.”

He added, “Today, thanks to the generous support of The Big Heart Foundation, and under the guidance of its Chairperson, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, we inaugurate a fully developed and advanced emergency unit equipped to the highest medical and technical standards—ready to resume its vital role in serving over 40,000 patients annually. This project is not merely about rebuilding a medical facility; it represents a noble humanitarian message and restores hope to the people of Beirut.”

After the speeches and ribbon-cutting, guests received a guided tour of the ERT Centre and viewed a documentary illustrating the journey from devastation to renewal.