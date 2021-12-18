THE BRIDGE Lifestyle Hub opens doors to transform landscape of wellbeing in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) THE BRIDGE | Lifestyle Hub, a world-class landmark fostering natural and holistic wellness to transform people’s lifestyles, has officially opened its doors to the Abu Dhabi community.

The 8,000 square metres site is an integrated lifestyle hub, which strives to transform how community members understand health and wellness in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

It is the latest facility to open within Al Qana, Abu Dhabi’s iconic touristic and lifestyle destination in the Al Rabdan area.

In line with Abu Dhabi Government objectives, UAE Centennial 2071, and the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, the hub has embraced an integrated concept of wellness, arts and culture through active and social lifestyles, mindfulness and positive thinking.

Khalid Nahhas, Co-Founder of the hub, stated, "THE BRIDGE | Lifestyle Hub will become a major asset for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as we strive to become the key contributor to enhancing health and wellness on a global scale. With the support from Abu Dhabi’s leadership, the government, and the expertise from the business community, we were able to create this first-of-its-kind concept in Abu Dhabi, which we intend to take worldwide."

The hub is situated in Al Qana, "the heartbeat of Abu Dhabi", a unique waterfront destination that brings a new definition of social dining and entertainment to the emirate. The development features seven anchor destinations and over 100 F&B concepts, spanning 2.4 kilometres of scenic and picturesque waterfront walkways.