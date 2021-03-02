The Galleria exceeded 2020 annual target with footfall surpassing 22 million

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) The Galleria Al Maryah Island had numerous accomplishments in 2020, including more than 22 million footfalls.

68 new stores opened their doors, reinforcing The Galleria which achieved double-digit growth in last year despite the impact of closures and restrictions in H1. The last four months (September to December) of 2020 witnessed the greatest momentum with an 18 percent increase in sales compared to the same period in 2019.

David Robinson, General Manager, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, commented, "Despite the challenges that 2020 brought globally, and with an unprecedented focus on safety, we generated positive sales, added 68 new brands, including many first-to-Abu Dhabi concepts, and ended the year with double-digit growth. This exceptional performance demonstrates our resilience in the face of a global pandemic and is a result of our continuous efforts to create bespoke customer journeys, elevate our offering and bring to life experiences that set us apart.

We look forward to building upon these many successes in 2021."

Commenting on the expansion of the retail, leisure and entertainment offering, Robinson said, "Our vision has always been to curate a mix of best-in-class venues, fashion, food, home and entertainment. 2021 will build on this momentum with highly anticipated brand launches and the opening of world-leading entertainment concepts. At The Galleria, we continuously strive to enhance and diversify our offering, with a focus on curating truly extraordinary experiences. 2021 will be another milestone year of firsts, cementing our position as the destination of choice for market leaders in Abu Dhabi."