The Holy Kaaba Gets A New Kiswa

Mon 19th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) The Kaaba cloth (Kiswa) was replaced on Sunday night, a process administered by the staff of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet Mosque as per the annual tradition.

The cloth is made of 670 kg of high-quality silk,120 kg of gold threads, and 100 kg of silver threads, the SPA news agency reported.

As many as 200 Saudi craftsmen were employed to produce the black curtain at King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa, according to Deputy Head of the General Presidency for the Grand Mosque Affairs Dr. Saad bin Mohammad Al-Mohaimeed.

