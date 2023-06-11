UrduPoint.com

The Jaguars To Encounter The Panthers In The World Padel League's Finale

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2023 | 10:45 AM

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World Padel League&#039;s finale

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2023) DUBAI, 11th June, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai will today play host to the final match of the first World Padel League (WPL), the greatest show on court, at Coca-Cola Arena.

The Jaguars will encounter The Panthers in the competition, which is being organised in partnership with Dubai sports Council and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

In the third day of the international tournament, The Jaguars topped the general ranking with 63 points against 59 points for The Panthers.

A line-up of 28 players of the world’s top padel stars are battling it out in four franchise teams: Jaguars, Panthers, Tigers and Cheetahs.

Organisers hope the event would become a pivotal annual event on Dubai's sporting Calendar.

