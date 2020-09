The Link at iconic One Za’abeel now lifted to 100 metres above ground level

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) In a highly anticipated event, Ithra Dubai, fully owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, accomplished a new milestone with the lift of the 192-meter long first section of The Link, now connecting the two towers of the iconic One Za’abeel 100 meters above ground level.

The master real estate developer carried out over 12 days one of the heaviest lifts in the region, weighing in at around 8,500 tonnes. More than 110 special jacks and heavy-duty strand jacks were used for the operation, calling for a concerted effort by a team of global experts in the fields of construction, engineering and contracting.

The first section of the Link is now in its final position. The second lift of 900 tonnes scheduled for October, will complete the Link structure to reach its final length of 226 metres. The Link will top the list of engineering marvels and is set to break an international record for the longest cantilevered building in the world.

Issam Galadari, Director and CEO of Ithra Dubai, said, "Ithra Dubai’s One Za’abeel and its iconic Link are modern marvels of engineering and design, a tribute to Dubai’s Vision and the city’s greatness.

The boundless ingenuity exhibited in this project will attract visitors from all over the world by offering the best in business and leisure. One Za’abeel will soon join the list of wonders attributed to Dubai."

The multi-award winner mixed-use development estimated to be completed in late 2021 embodies Dubai’s avant-gardism, modeling its offerings after the city itself.

Over a total built-up area of 470,700 square metres, it will include premium office space, 263 high-end residential units, three floors of retail space, 497 ultra-luxury hotel rooms and serviced apartments and the world’s first One & Only urban resort. It is also aiming for Gold LEED certification, in line with the UAE Vision 2021 and its sustainable development goals.

The Iconic One Za’abeel is the gate to the financial district of Dubai DIFC, with an overhead link to the Dubai World Trade Center.