The most diverse Expo is ready to bring the world together for a brighter future: Expo 2020 Higher Committee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) The Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee – the high-level taskforce entrusted with steering progress on the largest event ever held in the Arab world – has reviewed final preparations and reaffirmed its commitment to welcoming the world for an exceptional World Expo, during a meeting led by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee.

The meeting was attended by committee members, including Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of H.H. The Ruler’s Court of Dubai, UAE; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai; Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan Higher Committee and Director General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) and Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; and Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality.

The Higher Committee discussed the final preparations of the Expo site, as well as the programming that will be on offer to provide a visually striking, intellectually enlightening and emotionally inspiring 182 days for all visitors. The legacy of the Expo 2020 site was also addressed, with a focus on ensuring that Expo’s plans are fully aligned with the recently unveiled Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, and to contribute to the UAE’s continued development.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: "In just a few months, Expo 2020 Dubai will open its doors to the world and, soon after, we will mark the UAE’s Golden Jubilee. This milestone will see us celebrate everything our young yet future-focused nation has achieved, including the extraordinary delivery of the first World Expo in the middle East, Africa and South East Asia to the highest standards, despite the unprecedented challenges the world has faced this past year.

"Expo 2020 looks forward to welcoming the world to Dubai, and we intend to not only honour the UAE’s incredible accomplishments, but also to enable action toward a better future for both people and planet, delivering further prosperity for our nation for the next 50 years and beyond.

Working closely with local and Federal UAE Government organisations, our International Participants and Official Partners, plus all categories of the UAE community, we will ensure that Expo 2020 will be an unparalleled experience for all who enter our doors and that its legacy will be a source of pride for the UAE and its people."

Reem Al Hashimy said: "Hosting the first World Expo in the region embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the country to become a global hub for enlightenment, creativity, innovation and human coexistence. We have always understood that the success of this national project requires a concerted, collective effort among UAE Government entities, as well as partners and participants from across the world.

"We are now mere months away from welcoming the world and launching a platform for collaboration, when it is needed most. Drawing on the UAE’s spirit of hope and optimism, we will work with our partners to deliver real-life solutions to real-life challenges. Expo 2020 will contribute to the UAE leadership’s strategy, reinforcing the nation’s standing as one that pushes boundaries and achieves things others felt were impossible."

During the meeting, Expo 2020 officials also updated the Higher Committee on precautionary measures developed and implemented to protect the health, well-being and safety of all visitors. As the positive impact of COVID-19 vaccines being produced and distributed in the UAE and around the world continues to build, Expo 2020’s measures will evolve in line with the latest guidance of the UAE Government and the world’s leading medical, science and health experts. The Higher Committee further discussed Expo 2020’s plan to provide vaccines to all official representatives of participating countries, ensuring an inclusive, safe and memorable experience.

The Higher Committee gathered as Expo 2020 prepares to welcome participants from across the globe for the final International Participants Meeting (IPM), which will take place in Dubai from 4-5 May 2021. The IPM will see participating countries review progress and visit their pavilions on the Expo 2020 site.

Expo 2020 Dubai will run from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, inviting visitors from every corner of the globe to join the making of a new world, as they discover life-changing innovations that will have a meaningful, positive impact on both people and planet.