UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The National Announces Global Expansion Plans

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:00 PM

The National announces global expansion plans

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) The middle East’s leading English-language news outlet, The National, has launched plans to broaden its international presence starting this month. The announcement echoes the Abu Dhabi based publication’s commitment to provide local, regional and international perspectives into the Middle East.

Having established its first office in the UK three years ago, The National is expanding its existing presence in London with a newsroom of 25 journalists, in addition to Abu Dhabi’s main newsroom with over 125 journalists and a global network of correspondents and contributors.

The National is meeting the needs of its growing global audience across the world through a new domain name www.thenationanews.com. With several digital editions being developed, audiences in the UK, US, Middle East, larger Gulf will find editions specifically targeted to their needs.

Commenting on the new expansion, Mina Al-Oraibi, the Editor-in-Chief of The National, said, "The National has always been committed to delivering a global perspective.

Our expansion plans, from hiring the most talented journalists in the region and beyond in addition to investing in the technology needed to deliver our stories, will help us reach even more audiences."

The publication’s growing presence in London will be followed by the opening of a bureau in Washington, DC, at the end of October 2020. As part of the expansion plan, The National will also set up bureaux in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Egypt, as a number of correspondents in cities around the Middle East join its reporters.

Ever since its establishment in 2008, and since its relaunch under the ownership of International Media Investments in 2017, The National has developed a reputation for providing in-depth coverage, a window into the Middle East region, and a well-rounded analytical coverage of key global events.

Related Topics

World Technology Washington Egypt Abu Dhabi London United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Lebanon Middle East October 2017 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam turns 26th today

2 minutes ago

PCB confirms player approach during National T20 C ..

6 minutes ago

Hunain Shah aspires to follow brother Naseem’s f ..

9 minutes ago

RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 84 Li ..

22 minutes ago

Thailand govt declares emergency to curb anti-govt ..

34 minutes ago

The Gaming Beast TECNO POVA Launched in Pakistan!

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.