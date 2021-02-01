UrduPoint.com
The National Newspaper Now Offers Six Digital Editions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) Abu Dhabi's The National newspaper announced that as part of its digital expansion, it now offers readers six dedicated editions – UAE, US, UK, Gulf, middle East North Africa and International.

The paper said this will give readers a greater choice of finding news that interest them and a more in-depth coverage of news that matter in each region.

The new editions build on The National’s expanded news gathering network, which includes growing its staff to more than 200 people globally.

The paper added that it strengthened the newsroom of journalists in Abu Dhabi, and built up its bureaus in Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The newspaper has correspondents across the countries of the Gulf and Middle East North Africa, including Iraq, Jordan and Tunisia.

The National is also present in other key cities around the globe, such as London, New York and Washington.

Together, the team are catering to The National’s growing audience of more than 9 million readers monthly.

The National has developed a reputation for an in-depth understanding of the Middle East North Africa region, developing exclusive content and well-rounded analytical coverage of key global events. The National harnesses the latest multimedia tools – with more than 54 million video views, over 50 million in social media reach and 74 thousand podcast listens monthly - while continuing to produce a seventh, print edition, six days a week in the UAE.

The daily has been setting a new standard for quality journalism in the Middle East since its establishment in 2008 and following its relaunch under the ownership of International Media Investments in 2017.

