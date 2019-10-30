UrduPoint.com
The Netherlands Beat UAE In T20 World Cup Playoffs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

The Netherlands beat UAE in T20 World Cup playoffs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2019 (WAM) – The Netherlands Tuesday beat United Arab Emirates by 8 wickets in the playoffs for the T20 World Cup Qualifier.

It’s not all over yet for the UAE team. They have another chance to book a place in the T20 World Cup finals in Australia next year when they face off against Scotland tomorrow.

Winning the toss and opting to bat at the Dubai International Stadium, the UAE got off to a poor start, losing 5 wickets for 9 runs in the first five overs. With the Dutch pace bowlers, led by Brandon Glover, who took 4 wickets for 12 runs, in fine fettle, the UAE team never recovered from their poor start.

They ended at 80 for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

The Netherlands won by eight wickets, at 81 for 2, with top scorer Ben Cooper 41 not out and with 29 balls to spare.

In the other play-off, Namibia took on Oman. Winning the toss and opting to bat, Namibia made a bad start, losing a first over wicket, but quickly recovered.

With JJ Smit top scorer on 59, Namibia ended on 161 for 7. Bilal Khan took 4-19 for Oman. For the second GCC team in the tournament, that was always going to be a tough target and they fell well short on 107 runs.

