The Netherlands Win T20 World Cup Qualifier

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 12:00 AM

The Netherlands win T20 World Cup Qualifier

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 2nd November, 2019 (WAM) – The Netherlands convincingly won the final in the T20 World Cup Qualifier here today, with a seven wicket defeat of runners-up Papua – New Guinea.

Choosing to bat, Papua – New Guinea, losing a wicket in the first over, progressed steadily to 73 for 4, when Lega Siaka was dismissed for 39, bowled by Roelof van der Merwe. Four more wickets fell for 32 runs, with PNG on 105 for 8 with 13 balls to go. Jason Kila, hammering 27 runs in 11 balls, brought the score up to 128 for 8 at the end of the twentieth over.

Brandon Glover, with 3 for 24 was the best of the Dutch bowlers, with van der Merwe, 2 for 15, and Timm van der Gugten, 2 for 18, taking a brace each.

In reply, after an early wicket, at 11 for 1, The Netherlands steadily motored towards their target. A second wicket went at 48, with Cooper going half-way through the 12th over, with 41, at 82 for 3. Colin Ackermann, 29, and Ryan ten Doeschate, 34, then saw the Dutch side safely home, with ten Doeschate sealing the victory with a six, one of three in his innings.

The Netherlands ended on 134 for 3, for a seven wicket victory.

Earlier in the day, Ireland beat Namibia by 27 runs to secure third place in the competition. Winning the toss and opting to bat, Ireland got off to a good start, reaching 35 before the loss of Kevin O’Brien for 17, with Paul Stirling next, on 25, with 49 runs on the board. As the total edged slowly upwards, wickets continued to fall with the tenth wicket falling on the first ball of the last over, for a total of 135. JJ Smit was the best of the Namibian bowlers, with a haul of 3 for 19, followed by Craig Williams with 3 for 34.

In reply, Namibia stuttered to 20 for 3, before Stephan Baard and Gerhard Erasmus came together to double the score. Partners falling by the wayside, Erasmus, top scorer on 51, fought on to the 15th before being caught by Boyd Rankin with the score at 92 for 6. The remaining four wickets fell quickly, with Namibia all out for 108 on the second ball of the 19th over.

