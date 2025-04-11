The Royal Stables launches Para Dressage Performance Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) The Royal Stables in Abu Dhabi officially launched the “Para Dressage Performance Programme” in collaboration with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation. The initiative aims to build a talented national para dressage team capable of competing at the highest international levels, to qualify for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

A specialised team of experts from The Royal Stables will oversee all aspects related to the development of both athletes and horses and is now welcoming applications from aspiring athletes of determination, as well as from potential sponsors and partners interested in supporting the programme.

The launch was announced during a press conference held on Thursday at the historic Sheikh Zayed Majlis in Abu Dhabi. The event outlined the programme’s development pathway and training plan, reaffirming The Royal Stables’ commitment to inclusion, skills development, and sporting excellence in the UAE.

Buthaina Abdullah Mohamed Ali Al Mazrouei, board Member at The Royal Stables, highlighted the deep cultural significance of equestrianism in Emirati heritage, rooted in the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. She emphasised the importance of providing real opportunities for athletes of determination to excel — from the very majlis where The Royal Stables’ legacy began in 1969.

Dr. Ghanem Al Hajri, Secretary-General of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to inclusion, collaboration, and the long-term development of athletic potential.

He expressed confidence that para dressage will become a key area of growth and international recognition for the UAE in the coming years.

Laura Richardson, Performance Manager of the Programme, presented the initiative and outlined the initial athlete assessment process now underway. She noted that the programme aims not only for sporting excellence, but also to provide sustainable opportunities for athletes, including milestones such as the Asian Championships and Asian Games, with a clear path towards the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Dr. Russell MacKechnie-Guire, Technical Lead of the Programme, explained that the training framework is built on cutting-edge science, sports medicine, and biomechanical analysis. Drawing on years of experience with Paralympic athletes, he underlined the potential of UAE riders to achieve elite-level performance on the global stage.

During the press conference, the future headquarters of the UAE Para Dressage Team were unveiled as part of The Royal Stables’ redevelopment project. The upgraded facilities will include a new indoor arena, modern clubhouse, advanced accommodation and therapy spaces, as well as two “Racewood” riding simulators – highly advanced tools used in leading equestrian nations to support rider development and accessibility.