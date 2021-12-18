UrduPoint.com

The Sustainable City Launches The Sustainable Homes

Faizan Hashmi 48 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 06:45 PM

The Sustainable City launches The Sustainable Homes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) The Sustainable City, the first fully operational sustainable community in the middle East, has launched a collection of eco-friendly short-stay studio-apartments located within The Sustainable City, Dubai.

These Homes allow visitors, residents and international tourists to experience sustainable living and enjoy Dubai with a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

The contemporary studio apartments were conceived with sustainability at the core. The building complex was designed using highly insulated materials and is powered by renewable energy from rooftop solar panels. To avoid Single-Use Plastics (SUP), the studio-apartments are supplied with filtered drinking water, and to facilitate waste recycling, the homes are equipped with two bins (recyclables and other waste).

The Sustainable Homes are fitted with low flow fixtures, as well as water and energy efficient washing machines. Room cleaning services use environmentally-friendly cleaning products.

To encourage sustainable practices, guests can monitor their water and energy consumption during their stay with an energy metering system, receiving a personal carbon footprint statement upon checkout.

The Sustainable Homes guests will have access to the urban farm and animal sanctuary along the green spine inside The Sustainable City as well as running and cycling tracks.

Guests can also access the roof of the building which has been converted into a green relaxation area.

