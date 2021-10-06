UrduPoint.com

The Sustainable City Unveils World’s First Net Zero Carbon Building

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

The Sustainable City unveils world’s first Net Zero Carbon building

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) The Sustainable City in Dubai, the first fully sustainable development in the region, unveiled its latest achievement - the world’s first Net Zero Carbon building.

The 50,000-square-foot future-ready building will be home to SEE Institute, the sustainability research, development, and professional training arm of Diamond Developers.

The building was unveiled at WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, the annual trade exhibition organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) at Expo 2020 Dubai. It will be offsetting all its embodied carbon emissions from construction and interiors prior to operations, based on a credible offset scheme.

The building will also produce more than 300 percent of its operational energy requirements through renewable sources, including solar panels and a biogas plant handling organic waste from TSC. From this, 100 percent will cover the operational energy and 150 percent will offset emissions from commuting employees, water desalination, and consumable products that operate the Institute. The remaining 50 percent will enable the building to become carbon positive.

By exporting this surplus of energy to surrounding buildings and facilities, the Sustainable City will be setting a new precedent in transforming buildings from being pollutant, energy consumers into environmentally friendly, energy generators.

Faris Saeed, CEO of Diamond Developers, said, "SEE Institute is the embodiment of our mission to spearhead the global movement towards sustainable knowledge and learning advancement, in line with the aspirations of the Paris Climate Agreement and the urgency of worldwide climate action. It also paves the way for bringing the UN 2050 targets forward and achieving a Net Zero Carbon future today.

"The Institute’s purpose is to accelerate climate action through education, R&D, business incubation, events and conferences. Through targeted collaborations with partners, academic and government entities, we aim to inspire others by sharing knowledge and expertise to ensure a better tomorrow for generations to come."

The new building will be dedicated to the advancement of sustainability knowledge, technology and innovations through research, training, events and incubation of tech startups working on solutions promoting social, environmental and economic sustainability. Completion is expected in the next few months.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Electricity Business Education Water Dubai Paris 2020 All From Government Agreement Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Trailer of Game of Throne leaves fans mesmerizing

Trailer of Game of Throne leaves fans mesmerizing

51 seconds ago
 Youth killed, two brothers injured during robbery

Youth killed, two brothers injured during robbery

6 minutes ago
 Shanghai sees rise in soybean imports from U.S.

Shanghai sees rise in soybean imports from U.S.

6 minutes ago
 Russia reports record number of coronavirus deaths ..

Russia reports record number of coronavirus deaths

7 minutes ago
 New Zealand hikes rate to 0.5 pct, ending record l ..

New Zealand hikes rate to 0.5 pct, ending record low rate

7 minutes ago
 UN agency warns of looming global water crises

UN agency warns of looming global water crises

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.