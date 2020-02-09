Theresa May to address Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) Member of Parliament and Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, will be featured next week among a line-up of high-profile international speakers at Global Women’s Forum Dubai, GWFD, 2020.

Organised by Dubai Women Establishment, the Forum will take place on 16-17 February, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Drawing on over two decades of experience in Britain’s Parliament, Theresa May will share her perspectives on female leadership in government and the important contribution of women to political life. The session will be moderated by Lana Nusseibah, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Theresa May has held several positions within the UK parliament since 1997. She was a member of the Shadow Cabinet from 1999 to 2010, and served as the first female Chairman of the UK’s Conservative Party from 2002 to 2003. She was appointed as Home Secretary in 2010 and became the longest-serving Conservative Home Secretary. Following her election as Leader of the Conservative Party, Theresa May became the UK’s second female Prime Minister in July 2016, a position she held for three years, until July 2019.

A strong advocate for gender parity in UK politics, Theresa May co-founded Women2Win – an organisation committed to increasing female representation within her party, by identifying, training and mentoring female candidates for public office. The initiative was founded in 2005, with the number of Conservative women Members of Parliament increasing from 17 that year to 48 in 2010 and 68 in 2015.

Theresa May also served as Minister for Women and Equalities from 2010 to 2012.

H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, and President of Dubai Women Establishment, said: "We are honoured to have Theresa May join us at Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 this year. With an extraordinary political career spanning over two decades, which saw her rise to become one of the world’s most influential women, Theresa May is a prime example of female potential and what women can achieve in traditionally male-dominated environments.'' ''As a role model for aspiring female politicians around the world, she has championed women and contributed to enhancing female representation within this field, famously stating that ‘a woman’s place is in elected office’."

"We look forward to welcoming Theresa May to GWFD 2020 to learn from her experiences and insights into female leadership, as well as her perspectives on furthering the positive impact of women across the globe," she added.

At a media briefing last week, DWE also announced Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, and David Malpass, President of the World Bank, as high-calibre speakers to be featured at Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020, alongside some of the world’s foremost thought leaders and decision-makers.

Building on its theme, ‘The Power of Influence’, Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 will highlight how effective policies and partnerships in four key areas – Government, Economy, Society, and the Future – can further women’s positive impact for a better future.