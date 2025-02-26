Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with distinction from HCT

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has attended a ceremony for students graduating with distinction from Higher Colleges of Technology.

Themed' Empowering Minds... Making Future', the 2024 cohort comprises 329 graduates who will meet marketplace demands set by Industry 4.

0, AI adoption and the evolving global economy.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab praised Higher Colleges of Technology’s role in equipping students with expertise, advancing the higher education ecosystem, and providing an educational pathway that addresses UAE labour market needs.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab also congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to harness their capabilities to serve the community and contribute to the UAE’s sustainable development.