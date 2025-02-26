Open Menu

Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Attends Ceremony For Students Graduating With Distinction From HCT

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 11:45 PM

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with distinction from HCT

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has attended a ceremony for students graduating with distinction from Higher Colleges of Technology.

Themed' Empowering Minds... Making Future', the 2024 cohort comprises 329 graduates who will meet marketplace demands set by Industry 4.

0, AI adoption and the evolving global economy.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab praised Higher Colleges of Technology’s role in equipping students with expertise, advancing the higher education ecosystem, and providing an educational pathway that addresses UAE labour market needs.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab also congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to harness their capabilities to serve the community and contribute to the UAE’s sustainable development.

Related Topics

Technology Education UAE Market From Industry Court Labour

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..

5 minutes ago
 First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of ..

First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new econo ..

5 minutes ago
 Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhab ..

Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhabi defining global investment l ..

35 minutes ago
 AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School o ..

AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts to bridge acade ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers an ..

UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeti ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; re ..

UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President ..

1 hour ago
Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for count ..

Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for country development: Vice Chairman ..

1 hour ago
 OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment For ..

OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025

1 hour ago
 NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary ..

NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-26

1 hour ago
 Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ..

Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy match

1 hour ago
 Man loses 3.71 million in Wah Cantt robbery

Man loses 3.71 million in Wah Cantt robbery

1 hour ago
 PTI founder availing all required facilities in ja ..

PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Senator

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East