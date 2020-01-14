UrduPoint.com
Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Attends Meeting Of ‘Police Chiefs Council’

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:45 PM

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends meeting of ‘Police Chiefs Council’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) H.H.Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, today attended a meeting of the "Police Chiefs Council" at the conference hall of the Ministry of Interior.

During the meeting, which discussed major indicators and several strategic initiatives and projects, the Council analysed the fourth quarter results of the Federal Traffic Council in 2019, as well as the efforts to improve traffic safety on roads and reduce the number of deaths resulting from traffic accidents.

The meeting's participants also listened to an explanation about the results, efforts and initiatives of the "Federal Drug Council," and the work of the executive team responsible for monitoring the indicators of the National Agenda.

They also reviewed several policies that aim to improve the level of police work and the outputs of the "Innovation Lab for the Most Wanted System.

"

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the Police Leadership Council; Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police; Major General Sheikh Sultan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, and Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander of the Fujairah Police.

The meeting was also attended by Major General Jassem Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence; Major General Abdulaziz Maktoum Al Sharifi, Director-General of Preventive Security; Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police; Major General Abdul Quddus Al Obaidli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Quality and Excellence; Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Police, and several general managers at the ministry and police leaders.

