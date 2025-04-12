Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi Wedding Reception
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Ali Mohammed Abdulla Alblooshi for the marriage of his son Mohammed to the daughter of Khamis Obaid Hamarain Al Dhaheri.
H.H. Sheikh Theyab congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.
Held today at Al Khabisi Wedding Hall in Al Ain Region, the reception was attended by several senior officials and family members.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Middle East
-
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs5 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks5 hours ago
-
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps5 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks5 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to discus ..5 hours ago
-
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza6 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation7 hours ago
-
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds7 hours ago
-
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan7 hours ago
-
UAE President receives US Congress delegation9 hours ago
-
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University9 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception9 hours ago