Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Ali Mohammed Abdulla Alblooshi for the marriage of his son Mohammed to the daughter of Khamis Obaid Hamarain Al Dhaheri.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held today at Al Khabisi Wedding Hall in Al Ain Region, the reception was attended by several senior officials and family members.