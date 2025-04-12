Open Menu

Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi Wedding Reception

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Ali Mohammed Abdulla Alblooshi for the marriage of his son Mohammed to the daughter of Khamis Obaid Hamarain Al Dhaheri.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held today at Al Khabisi Wedding Hall in Al Ain Region, the reception was attended by several senior officials and family members.

Related Topics

Marriage Married Family Court

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

5 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

5 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

5 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

6 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

7 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

7 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

9 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East