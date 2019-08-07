Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on Abu Dhabi Customs development strategy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the Abu Dhabi Customs Headquarters in Masdar City to witness the Customs systems in action and review the entity's development and transformation strategy, in line with the emirate’s vision to make Abu Dhabi the preferred destination in the region for import and export.

Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, accompanied His Highness during the visit.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed was received by Rashid Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs and Executive. Al Mansoori briefed His Highness on the main sections of the headquarters and the three business sectors of Abu Dhabi Customs. He also elaborated on the work mechanism followed in all departments and services they provide as well as the Control and Operations room.

Abu Dhabi Customs officials presented the history of the organisation's development over half a century from its inception in 1966 to the modern organisation Abu Dhabi Customs has become today in addition to presenting the customs authority's five-year journey and overall strategic transformation - which will run from 2019 to 2023 - with an ambitious plan towards leading the customs field globally.

The strategic plan presentation included a discussion on transformation processes which comprises the implementation of 53 projects to achieve seven strategic objectives including improve revenue collection, contribute to achieving security through effective risk management, achieving optimum operational excellence of resources, improving the organisational structure, attracting and developing distinctive human resources, and adopting an advanced information technology infrastructure to achieve qualitative and quantitative development at all levels.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed praised the efforts of customs officials at all levels in their role in protecting the country and their contribution to the economic growth of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.