Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme, has chaired the first meeting of the Supreme Committee in 2025.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Theyab honoured the Supreme Committee and Judging Committee members for their role in promoting social leadership.

Sheikh Theyab reaffirmed the positive and far-reaching social contributions of the seventh session of the programme, which has engaged the community in identifying and implementing innovative solutions to society’s most important challenges.

Reflecting the Mother of the Nation’s keenness to activate the roles of all community members, the annual H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme awards community representatives in various categories covering individual excellence and teamwork, promoting innovation and raising awareness of societal intelligence and leadership.