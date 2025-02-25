Open Menu

Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Chairs First Supreme Committee Meeting Of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence And Community Intelligence Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme, has chaired the first meeting of the Supreme Committee in 2025.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Theyab honoured the Supreme Committee and Judging Committee members for their role in promoting social leadership.

Sheikh Theyab reaffirmed the positive and far-reaching social contributions of the seventh session of the programme, which has engaged the community in identifying and implementing innovative solutions to society’s most important challenges.

Reflecting the Mother of the Nation’s keenness to activate the roles of all community members, the annual H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme awards community representatives in various categories covering individual excellence and teamwork, promoting innovation and raising awareness of societal intelligence and leadership.

Related Topics

All Court

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..

6 minutes ago
 Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

2 hours ago
 Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

10 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

10 hours ago
 Forcing people from their land completely unaccept ..

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..

11 hours ago
 Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling ..

Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges

11 hours ago
 UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to faci ..

UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..

11 hours ago
 ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dha ..

ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape

11 hours ago
 Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retre ..

Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East