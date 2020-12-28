Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Supreme Committee for Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, chaired the first meeting of the Supreme Committee for the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme, which was recently established upon a resolution issued by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the UAE."

During the remote meeting, which was attended by the committee’s members, Sheikh Theyab expressed his happiness at Sheikha Fatima’s trust in his work to head the sixth edition of the programme and thanked the committee’s members for their time and efforts while commending the success of the programme’s previous edition in promoting the principles of community intelligence and the culture of innovation and community leadership.

The Supreme Committee’s responsibilities include the general supervision of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme, drawing up its policies and approving its plans.

Members of the Supreme Committee are Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, as Vice Chairman of the Committee; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; and Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police.

Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan; Maryam Eid AlMheiri; Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi; and Ousha Salem Al Suwaidi, are the other members.