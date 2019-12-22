Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed crowns winners of Al Bairaq camel race at Al Dhafra Festival

MADINAT ZAYED, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, crowned the winners of the Al Bairaq camel race at a ceremony held as part of the 13th Al Dhafra Festival.

The festival is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and is organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region.

The ceremony was attended by Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Committee; Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi; Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Sultan Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Vice-Chairman of the Committee; Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of Planning and Projects Department of the Committee; Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Director of Events and Communication Department of the Committee, along with several senior officials, local personalities, and leading camel owners in the Arabian Gulf.